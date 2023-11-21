DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $38,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $657,820 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

