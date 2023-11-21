Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.81. 721,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

