Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,652,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 265.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 3,350,283 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 166,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

