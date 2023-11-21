Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 629 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.43. 367,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

