Davis R M Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,341,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 224,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

