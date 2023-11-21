Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,652 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,380 shares of company stock worth $4,441,356 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RBC opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $254.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.67.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.