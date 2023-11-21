Davis R M Inc. Purchases 9,493 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.