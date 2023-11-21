Davis R M Inc. Purchases 2,549 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.74 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $272.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

