Davis R M Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $214.73 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

