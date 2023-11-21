Davis R M Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

