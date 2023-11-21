Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.