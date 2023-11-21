D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,031,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

