D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $80.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
V traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $251.75. 1,750,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $253.34.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
