D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,820,414. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

