Crescent Park Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 4.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. 709,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

