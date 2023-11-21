Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 514 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 1.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,283,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,500 shares of company stock worth $71,154,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,205. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

