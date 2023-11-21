Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

