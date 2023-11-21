Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.27. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

