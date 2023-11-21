Charles Lim Capital Ltd Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. SEA comprises 42.8% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $290,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. 1,561,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,728. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

