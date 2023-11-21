Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

