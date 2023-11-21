Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,141,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $341.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.