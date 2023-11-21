Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAL

Caleres Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $976.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,329. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.