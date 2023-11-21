Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,002.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,897.61. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

