Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,064,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $225,091,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,363,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

