Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
