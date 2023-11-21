Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $225.61 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.