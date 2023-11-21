Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $29.06 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

