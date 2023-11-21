Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 529 ($6.62) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 325 ($4.07).
BAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.16).
Read Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42,857.14%.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.