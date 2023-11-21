Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 529 ($6.62) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 325 ($4.07).

BAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.16).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.03) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,745.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42,857.14%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

