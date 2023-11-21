Assura (LON:AGR) PT Raised to GBX 53

Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.66) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 59.75 ($0.75).

Assura stock opened at GBX 46.08 ($0.58) on Friday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.25 ($0.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,500.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £324.90 ($406.48). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,409 shares of company stock worth $62,652. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

