Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Alphabet worth $10,432,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811,471. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

