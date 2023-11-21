Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. 3,309,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,811,471. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

