Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock worth $855,018. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

