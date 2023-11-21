Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,292. The firm has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.