514 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

A opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

