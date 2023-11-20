XLMedia (LON:XLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.56

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 86803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

XLMedia Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.19 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 2.00.

XLMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.