World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.7 %

INT stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 361,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 150,516 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 325,917 shares during the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

