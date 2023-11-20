William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,234 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of CF Industries worth $201,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock remained flat at $77.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,975. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

