WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 438,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 46.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,999,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.08, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.