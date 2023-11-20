WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.57. 537,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,245. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.