Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $26.59

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $29.73. Vista Energy shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 537,821 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investments B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.