Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.82. 1,721,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,572. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $332.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

