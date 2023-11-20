Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of UTI opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $390.10 million, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

