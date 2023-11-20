Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 3.5%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.59. 323,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 699,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

