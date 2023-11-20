Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Tractor Supply worth $107,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 148,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

TSCO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,984. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

