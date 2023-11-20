The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Boosted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.93. The company had a trading volume of 186,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,306. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.