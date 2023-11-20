TD Securities Lowers Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$12.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AI. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Laurentian set a C$13.00 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday.

AI stock opened at C$10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 106.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$459.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

