Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TANH opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

