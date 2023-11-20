Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.98.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

