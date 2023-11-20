Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,041 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

