Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,396,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,763,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.24. The firm has a market cap of $740.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

